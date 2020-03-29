Graves: Quality time in self-quarantine

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Next, it’s important to teach our children compassion by checking on elderly neighbors during times of crisis to be sure they are safe, well supplied and sufficiently annoyed by people checking on them. If you do take your children to visit a nearby senior citizen, be sure to practice social distancing by remaining at least six feet away so that your neighbor is more likely to miss when they throw a can of hominy at you and tell you to get off their porch. And if you notice a lonely senior trying to survive without a sufficient number of bored and whiny teenagers around, offer to keep them company by having yours camp in their back yard for the next month.

Speaking of the back yard, with the arrival of spring, it’s time to get the lawn into shape, which for my family involves cleaning up after our two dogs, who have spent the winter transforming my property into a corporate feed lot. With Easter just around the corner, you can give your teens a chance to relive their childhoods by brushing up on their egg-hunting skills — only these eggs ain’t brightly colored or filled with Skittles. Armed with rubber gloves, an old sock, or receipts from Starbucks, the kids will have a blast gathering puppy grenades that otherwise will most certainly wind up lodged in the treads of my favorite sneakers. Heck, you could even make it a contest! The teen with the most “eggs” wins a free squirt of hand sanitizer!