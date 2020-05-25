Graves: Living with corona hair

Some of you might be wondering why I haven’t asked my wife or one of my three daughters to get out the pruning shears and give me a homemade hack job. But based on my behavior for the past thirty years, I’m reluctant to invite any of them to wield a sharp-edged instrument within the vicinity of my face and neck.

There’s also the option of just shaving it all off, but my baldscape would probably resemble the rugged lunar surface due to an unfortunate physical altercation I had with my big brother over the TV remote when I was in high school - while he was wearing his unnecessarily massive class ring. (That’s what I blame it on, anyway­­ — to make him feel guilty - which he doesn’t.)

Besides, my untamed pelt has kind of grown on me — literally. Sure, it doesn’t flow gracefully in the breeze like soft corn silk, but I’ve gotten used to the way it undulates atop my coconut like a luscious meringue when I walk.

Because my hair has developed a personality of its own, I’ve decided to call it Hank. I’m not sure why. It just seems like a Hank.