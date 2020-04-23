Graves: Homeschooling in the time of COVID-19

First, as qualified educators are utilizing video conferencing tools like Zoom and GoToMeeting to communicate with their homebound students, it’s important for parents to assist their children by stifling curse words while frantically clicking various links and buttons on the computer in a futile effort to get their children in the correct video class on time. Because the camera on the laptop will unexpectedly activate during the random button-clicking process, it’s also critical that the belt on the supportive parent’s bathrobe is tightly secured at all times. (What’s the fine for indecent exposure these days, by the way? Asking for a friend.)

Next, amid the grueling schedule of classes, it’s important to take breaks and re-energize with refreshments. My youngest daughter’s preferred activity during these pauses is dragging out her Easy-Bake Oven for old times’ sake and making the kitchen look like she’s been cooking Thanksgiving dinner for the Green Bay Packers. I try to stay out of her way during this activity, only interrupting occasionally to demonstrate proper utensil-licking techniques. I then have her practice with fractions and proportions, dividing the finished pastries between the two of us according to body weight.