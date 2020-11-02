Graves: Elect to talk politics with the family

I usually avoid discussing politics in my columns, mainly because I would rather not be disowned by family members, unfriended by friends, or doused with milkshakes and other beverages by complete strangers at the local Whataburger.

This time, though, I just can’t help getting out my big ol’ stir-up-sumpin’ stick.

I’ll begin by announcing that I recently cast (as in chucked, lobbed or hurled) my vote for President of the United States of ‘Merica. I decided to vote early so I could avoid the airborne particles of other humans on Election Day — I thought. To my dismay, when I arrived at my early-voting location, a shabby community center built during the make-every-structure-look-like-a-doctor’s-office period of architecture, the line of voters wound around the inside of the building as if I was awaiting my turn to discombobulate my innards on the Space Mountain ride at Disney World.

Unfortunately, my innards still felt discombobulated, but not because of a thrilling roller coaster ride. Instead, the building had no air conditioning and smelled like a massive, well-used cat litter box. (And since my three teen daughters are philosophically opposed to caring for their own pets, I would know.)