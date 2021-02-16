Graves: Climate change or wacky winter weather?

With the stroke of several souvenir pens that will likely end up on eBay, President Joe Biden recently enacted sweeping executive orders related to climate change – specifically aimed at saving the arctic tufted titmouse and encouraging the transition of all fuel-burning vehicles to Flintstones cars.

Seriously, though, these actions mark an important shift in favor of clean energy, which is like regular energy, but with less B.O.

While these efforts to slow climate change may seem admirable to some, radical temperature changes are (and have always been) an inevitable and disconcerting way of life for those of us living in the weather-fluid South, especially in East Texas, where the dead of winter often chooses to identify as late spring or early summer.

It’s like the atmosphere is suffering from a continual state of low T – including hot flashes, night sweats, and general irritability – as it coaxes us into donning our favorite and rarely used woolen sweater on a frigid February morning, only to incite our sweat glands to insurrection against our underwear in the afternoon. Just the other night, a meteorologist on the local television news referred to our extended forecast as a “roller coaster.” (I’m thinking about calling for his impeachment.)