Graves: Back to school ... sort of

In an attempt at some normalcy, we even made our annual school-shopping trip to the mall this year. Well, actually several malls – because one mall simply doesn’t have enough stores with big-ticket clothing items and accessories that I’ll be paying for until I’m excavated by paleontologists.

Due to COVID-19 store capacity limits, I stood in line for half an hour with my eldest and most expensive daughter for the privilege of entering a Lululemon store for a pair of plain black leggings that cost more than my last electric bill. (And my mom thought my totally rad 1980s threads from Chess King were expensive!) My middle daughter’s school supplies included enough designer bracelets, designer earrings and designer necklaces to match each pair of her designer jeans and designer tennis shoes. Luckily, my youngest daughter’s requirements were simpler. She just needed one oversized hoodie for each day of the week. Apparently, her fashion goal is to look like a Benedictine monk from the Middle Ages.

As usual, we had to place online orders with trendy outdoor sporting goods retailers for the girls’ backpacks, each large enough for an extended hiking expedition in the Himalayas. And I won’t even get into the matching water canisters and lunch totes. (Whatever happened to a brown paper sack and a can of Coke wrapped in tinfoil?)