Golden: Republicans continue petty political squabbles amid the pandemic

The Biden administration as well has stumbled badly, guilty of confusing and conflicting messaging and offering muddled explanations of its position.

The president has continued to emphasize vaccination rates as the most effective response, but has not taken the most controversial step of mandating immunizations, fearing a popular rebellion against big government encroachment on privacy rights.

He has, though, ordered all federal employees to either receive the vaccine or submit to testing procedures every few days. His directive was quickly interpreted as a clear example for the private sector to follow, thus avoiding the uproar a mandate would produce but gaining progress in the broader effort toward increased vaccinations.

Republican critics have framed the debate as a matter of privacy, insisting that the decision to seek a vaccination or reject it is highly personal and government should not rely on coercion.

If persuasion fails, individual choice must be respected.

The spectacle of the nation’s elected leaders – ideally men and women of intellect and temperament – falling into a public brawl while a pathogen that has sickened 36 million Americans and killed nearly 630,000 rages on is an embarrassment and diminishes them in the eyes of the nation and the world.

In the meantime, Americans will continue to fall ill and enter hospitals and some will not survive. The nation deserves better.

Carl Golden is a senior contributing analyst with the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University in New Jersey. You can reach him at cgolden1937@gmail.

