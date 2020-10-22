Golden: Just give an answer, Joe

The proposal threw Biden into a bind – he could support it and risk alienating the moderate, centrist base crucial to his success, or oppose it and arouse the wrath of the left whose distrust of him still lingers.

He chose the path of least resistance – stonewall and refuse to respond.

The story has legs now, but its central theme has been transformed from whether court packing is sound policy into Biden’s persistent refusal to take a position.

Biden’s campaign badly misjudged the potential impact of the court packing plan, believing it was inside baseball and in a nation totally preoccupied with an unprecedented public health crisis, a suggestion that the Supreme Court be expanded would fail to gain traction with voters.

That sort of groupthink and analysis produced the pickle Biden now finds himself in. To be sure, the overwhelming majority of Americans are largely unfamiliar with and generally disinterested in the internal functioning of the court, but they expect and are entitled to a straightforward, honest answer from a candidate for president.