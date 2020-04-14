Golden: Fears grow about Biden's chances in a coronavirus world

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The national Democratic Party establishment is no longer desperate. It’s merely nervous.

When former Vice President Joe Biden dispatched Vermont socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders with a string of blow out primary victories, the party leadership heaved a sigh of relief, confident they’d avoided an election day disaster.

Suddenly, in late February, the COVID-19 pandemic gained a foothold in the United States and Biden’s campaign playbook was swept into the recycling bin.

The devastating and deadly virus produced a seismic shift in the political environment, the ultimate effects of which are still unknown, other than immediately de-railing what was certain to be an all-out Biden assault on the president.

At a time when the former vice president should be deep into his campaign, he’s been pushed to the sidelines as a spectator, looking on in frustration as Trump dominates the media and commands the attention of a frightened nation seeking reassurance in the face of the most serious public health crisis to strike in a century.

Biden has struggled to shoehorn himself into the debate, but his efforts have come to naught or turned into embarrassment.