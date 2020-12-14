Golden: Biden’s call to mask up good policy and good politics

Even with the approval of a vaccine and its deployment imminent, providing immunity to a majority of the population will consume the better part of 2021, pushing a return to normal and robust economic recovery to 2022.

In the meantime, the need for masks will remain. Various studies have predicted that upwards of 150,000 lives could be saved over the coming months if mask wearing approached universal.

Biden owes his election victory in considerable measure to the Trump Administration’s chaotic and ineffective response to the pandemic. The American people gave Biden their trust and confidence that he would see it as an existential threat to the country and bring the expertise and resources of government to bear on it.

His recent announcement that he intended to retain Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, is a step in that direction.

In his role as an advisor to the Trump White House, Fauci’s experience must have been like the guy who went to a meeting of the Flat Earth Society and he was the only person in the room who knows its round.

Thanks to Biden, he’ll have an opportunity to prove it to everyone else much to the benefit of the American people.

Carl Golden is a senior contributing analyst with the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University in New Jersey. You can reach him at cgolden1937@gmail.

