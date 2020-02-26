Goldberg: Why aren't Democrats issuing a Sanders alert?

When Trump launched his hostile takeover of the GOP, there was ammo of almost every kind to fire at him. He was a lifelong Democrat who'd been pro-abortion rights and pro-gun control. He didn't have even a rudimentary understanding of the issues a president has to deal with, domestic or foreign. The stories about his personal shortcomings — affairs, bankruptcies, sexual improprieties, etc. — were an opposition researcher's dream. Conservatives had decades of experience arguing on this turf, and they still failed to stop him. So intense was the populist ire against "the establishment," Trump could claim every attack was proof that the old guard was scared of him.

Sanders is playing that same card effectively with his base, but he has other advantages as well. First, he may be quirky, but there's comparatively little personal baggage to dredge up. Also, he may be a left-wing ideologue, but he's a sophisticated and experienced one who sounds like he knows what he's talking about.

