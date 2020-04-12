Goldberg: What will post-pandemic GOP politics look like?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I’ve been telecommuting for decades, so for me sheltering in place isn’t remotely the burden it is for a lot of Americans. But it does make the job of following politics more difficult for two reasons.

First, to a certain degree, politics are on lockdown too. To the extent that the Democratic primaries are in the news, it’s mostly as a public health story, thanks to Wisconsin’s debate over whether to carry on with in-person voting and questions of how to conduct a convention while social distancing. Bernie Sanders — who is still running, by the way — wants to debate presumptive nominee Joe Biden again, but few in the party are interested in that. Biden himself is running a pandemic version of a front porch campaign via teleconference from his home office.

The second reason is more vexing: Nobody has any clue what post-pandemic politics will look like.

On the left, some fantasize about somehow replacing Biden with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, which makes a lot of sense given Cuomo’s impressive performance of late, except for the near impossibility of orchestrating such a handoff. Meanwhile, progressive groups, still licking their wounds over the almost instantaneous marginalization of Sanders, are suddenly seeing their massive grassroots organizations starved of money and the ability to organize.