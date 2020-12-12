Goldberg: Texas AG’s lawsuit is a shameful display of hypocrisy

But that’s not how we do it, and that’s fine too. I’ll spare you all the arguments for why I think the Electoral College is a good thing, in part because you don’t have to agree with me to agree with the point I do want to make. Suffice it to say that one of the core arguments from defenders of the Electoral College is that it’s a bulwark against despotism. By forcing presidents to cobble together a majority of states (rather than a majority of voters), the “tyranny of the majority” (or minority) is held at bay. Again, disagree if you like, but that’s a big part of the argument.

Which brings me to why I’m so angry. The attorney general of Texas, Ken Paxton, is suing Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Georgia for “unlawful” changes to their election laws in advance of the 2020 presidential election. Paxton didn’t choose these four states at random, though if you didn’t know they’re the four battleground states that delivered Joe Biden his Electoral College victory, you might think he had. Plenty of states changed their procedures to make voting in a pandemic safer and easier.

Paxton wants the Supreme Court to invalidate election results in these four states and have the state legislatures decide who gets their electoral votes, on the assumption they’d hand the presidency to Trump. President Trump has joined the suit because, duh, he wants to stay president by any means.