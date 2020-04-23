Goldberg: Shared pandemic experience will change us in countless ways

But that’s probably not going to last, particularly if the experts are right that we’ll see a major resurgence in the fall.

Whether the lockdowns are warranted in every corner of the country is a different conversation. I think there are good arguments (and bad ones!) on both sides of those debates. But if everybody eventually knows somebody who has died, or nearly died, in this pandemic, the conversations to come are going to be very different.

Already, the economic calamity the pandemic has caused is guaranteed to blow up a lot of the comfortable assumptions that have defined the contours of our politics for the last two decades.

Consider immigration, which has roiled our politics for so long. Whatever your position is on the issue, the old equation has new variables. In a country with millions out of work, dismissing some work as “jobs Americans won’t do” may well sound offensive (and untrue) in ways it didn’t before. As agonizingly slow as the process already feels, it’s a sure bet that America and the developed world will emerge from the pandemic far sooner than poorer nations. Inviting immigrants from places where the virus is still thriving — regardless of whether you think it’s right or wrong — will simply have a very different political resonance than it did two months ago.