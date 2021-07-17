Goldberg: Republican stance on voting rules doesn’t amount to a war with democracy

Partly because of Trump’s false claims and partly because they believed that pandemic voting rules were extraordinary measures that shouldn’t be made permanent, Republicans at the state level decided they had to prove they took “election integrity” seriously.

They thought, incorrectly, this was a brilliant political strategy that would allow them to sidestep addressing Trump’s lies while placating his voters. Instead, they found themselves seeming to ratify Trump’s lies and annoying his supporters by not going far enough.

Still, most of the measures that have been made into law are reasonable. Indeed, in many states voting will be easier than it was before the pandemic.

But Democrats have stuck to a script that makes no allowances for this reality. Instead, they insist that any tightening of the pandemic rules is a frontal assault on democracy. President Biden and a host of other Democrats, as well as legions of liberal pundits, claim these changes amount to a “21st century Jim Crow assault” on democracy, in Biden’s words.