Goldberg: Quarantine protesters are no heroes of civil disobedience

Nothing like that is happening here. I’m perfectly willing to concede that some governors have made mistakes. Banning Michiganders from purchasing gardening equipment and car seats for babies strikes me as heavy-handed.

But this Rosa Parks comparison is grotesque in its asininity. Unlike the quarantine protesters, Parks wasn’t fighting to regain temporarily suspended liberties, but liberties many Americans had never fully enjoyed. She was a nonviolent warrior in a struggle to guarantee the rights and dignity of all Americans. Her struggle was grounded in the idea that all Americans are born with the equal right to life and liberty.

The quarantines are grounded in a not altogether dissimilar understanding: that we all deserve protection from a virus that disproportionately strikes our most vulnerable citizens and is now the second-leading cause of death in America, quickly closing in on heart disease. And because of the nature of the crisis, it requires cooperation and sacrifices from everybody.

As a matter of law and morality, these intentions matter. If you could ask the Founding Fathers whether what we’re going through is tyranny, they would answer, collectively, “Are you high?” or whatever the Colonial-era equivalent was.

But we live in a time where inconveniences and hardships must be turned into acts of deliberate villainy by our political opponents or nefarious overlords. It takes a remarkable amount of cynicism to simultaneously impose hardships on American citizens and claim to be outraged by them. While we can marvel at that cynicism, we shouldn’t lose sight of the asininity — and villainy — also on display.

Jonah Goldberg is editor-in-chief of The Dispatch and the host of The Remnant podcast. His Twitter handle is @JonahDispatch.