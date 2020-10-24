Goldberg: Press shouldn’t let election calculations dictate coverage

But now the story is out there. And between those on one side echoing Trump’s claim that it proves the Bidens are an “organized crime family” and those on the other side — the Biden campaign, much of the media — pretending the story doesn’t exist, it’s worth cutting through the hyperbole to ask, “What if it’s all real?”

The emails on the hard drive — and other evidence — appear to support what we’ve long known: Hunter Biden traded on his last name to make money. We already knew that Hunter had obtained a lucrative gig on the board of the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings when his father was vice president. The emails seem to show he tried to do the same in China. This stuff is sleezy, even if you look at Hunter’s qualifications in the most positive light possible and credit Joe’s unlikely claims that he knew nothing about it.

But there’s no evidence yet that Joe Biden himself steered government policy in exchange for his son’s compensation, never mind took money himself. The Obama administration “pivoted to China” well before Hunter pursued these opportunities.