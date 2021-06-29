Goldberg: Parties, politicians don’t really represent ‘the American people’

For years, Republicans have opposed organized labor — a hugely powerful Democratic interest group — even though a sizable majority of Americans have approved of labor unions in every poll Gallup has conducted since 1936 (with the exception of 2010, when approval was narrow). Gun control is trickier, but in general, Americans have favored stricter gun laws for decades. For decades, a sizable majority of Americans (around 70%) have thought the rich and corporations don’t pay enough taxes. Asked if their own income taxes are too high, about half of Americans consistently say yes — not surprising given that the bottom half of earners pay little to no income taxes. I could go on, but I want to leave you with one simple point. Our politics needs a lot more humility, both from voters and from politicians. We live in a moment when voters and politicians alike often claim to have a monopoly on what real Americans want. Neither group does, because Americans — and they’re all real Americans — never speak with one voice on anything. That’s how it’s supposed to be in a vast continental democracy. The founders understood that democracy isn’t about agreement, but disagreement. The parties and politicians don’t represent “America.” They represent Americans who disagree with other Americans, specifically the ones who make themselves heard. If you don’t like how the parties and politicians do that, you need to make yourself heard, too.