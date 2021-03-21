Goldberg: Parties have taken wrong lessons from 2020 election

They did? It was the largest turnout in decades.

Indeed, voting was probably never easier than it was in 2020, and for good reason: There was a pandemic. This seems to have been lost on a lot of people. States changed their laws to make voting safer by making voting easier. We reduced long lines and got rid of crowded polling places in many places, not for the sake of convenience but for safety.

Republican complaints about these measures were almost entirely cynical and selective, aimed mostly at the states the Trump campaign thought it had the best chance of flipping to steal the election. Some criticisms had legal and constitutional merit. For instance, changes to election laws in some states were supposed to be authorized by state legislatures. But the time to challenge those changes — none of which amounted to fraud anyway — was before the election, not after getting results you didn’t like.

That didn’t stop the Republicans from trying to use the U.S. Supreme Court and then Congress itself on Jan. 6 to nullify the rights of states to hold elections as they see fit. Democrats were rightly appalled by this attempted power grab.