Goldberg: Listen to science — but listen carefully

Indeed, liberals handed Trump precisely the kind of foil he wanted. At rallies, the president would tell the packed crowds that “they” don’t want you to go to church, work, school or sporting events, but “they” think social-justice protests are fine. He even started calling his rallies “protests” to highlight the double standard.

Some epidemiologists made things worse by stepping out of their lanes.

“We should always evaluate the risks and benefits of efforts to control the virus,” Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins, declared on Twitter. “In this moment the public health risks of not protesting to demand an end to systemic racism greatly exceed the harms of the virus.”

I’m open to the idea that if the protests this summer could have ended racism, the benefits would outweigh the risks. But where is the evidence that happened? Is racism over now? Heck, where was the evidence that such an outcome was in the realm of the possible in the first place?