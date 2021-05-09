Goldberg: Is ‘banned on Facebook’ the new ‘banned in Boston’?

For instance, Amazon indefensibly banned a book by philosopher Ryan T. Anderson, “When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment” because it ran afoul of their policies on transgenderism, despite being a serious and scholarly work — whether or not you agree with it.

But as wrong as Amazon’s decision was, or even if you passionately oppose Facebook and Twitter’s decision to ban Trump from their platforms, it’s still ludicrous to contend that free speech in America is at stake in any of these decisions.

As a legal and constitutional matter, free speech has never been freer or more secure than it is today. For good or ill, from pornography to potshots at politicians, as far as the feds and the courts are concerned, it’s the Wild West out there.

The culture is another story entirely. The old Puritan ethos that brought us “banned in Boston” has been reborn as a censorious contagion infecting vast swaths of the left and, truth be told, big parts of the right. Cancel culture is a thing. But it’s an American thing. I’d argue it’s worse on the left, in large part because the left controls more big institutions in the media, entertainment and education. I don’t like it, but I’m not prepared to put the government — never mind Hawley — in charge of policing speech.