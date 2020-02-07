Goldberg: Iowa's big bungle, and the dismantling of political parties

The ongoing transformation of the GOP into a proudly nationalist and protectionist party in the image of Donald Trump is merely another facet of the same problem. Parties always cared about winning the next election; that's one reason they exist. But it's not the only reason they exist. They are also institutions that stand for certain ideas and interests that are more enduring than the just the next election. Or at least they used to be.

That meant they understood the need to police their own, to enforce compliance with certain policies and certain norms that contributed to the long-term health of the institution. Now, partisanship has been outsourced to the angriest voices and the media outlets who make money from them, leaving the parties as brands that can't tell their customers anything they don't want to hear.

When Richard Nixon resigned in disgrace, it wasn't because he wanted to, but because the Republican Party essentially told him he had to go.

Today's GOP would never tell Trump he's got to go, but not just because they don't think he should or because they know Trump wouldn't leave. They wouldn't because the GOP has become a vehicle that anyone can drive, and the president is in the driver's seat.