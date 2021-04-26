Goldberg: Inability to make distinctions has led to toxic discourse

But this is only one facet of the larger problem. Partisans on both sides of the political aisle routinely take what they see as a real problem — illegal immigration, climate change, cancel culture, Big Tech’s influence or, of course, racism — and throw out all meaningful distinctions. Many Democrats, President Biden included, describe climate change as not just a problem, but as an “existential” or “extinction-level” threat. It’s not. Many Republicans routinely describe private social media companies banning certain people from their platforms as the end of free speech.

My point isn’t just that exaggeration and crisis-mongering are bad, though they are — because they drive bad policies and turn even minor disagreements into cause for demonization.

No, the point is that what reasonable people see as exaggeration or “extreme rhetoric” is a symptom of the larger malady. After all, many of the exaggerators actually believe what they’re saying. They believe their exaggerations because something has happened in this country that has fostered a zero-tolerance for meaningful distinctions in many of our elite institutions, on the left and the right.

Try to host a prime-time cable news show or maintain your status as a public intellectual — or win a primary! — while simultaneously telling people the sky isn’t falling.

I don’t know all the reasons why it’s happened, but it has. A little passion is a valuable thing. But too much passion crowds out reason and the ability to listen to other points of view. And that really is poisonous.

