Goldberg: Idiocy unmasked - Face coverings aren't a symbol of tyranny

One of the things I love about America — and there are many — is her deeply ingrained rebelliousness. When the government tells us to do something, we instinctively question it.

Of course, all principles can be taken too far.

Which brings me to the newest form of fashionable rebellion in some quarters: refusal to wear face masks when warranted.

Note the qualifier “when warranted.” I think mask-wearing can go overboard. In my neighborhood in Washington, D.C., I see joggers running alone on warm days wearing masks, and I wonder, “Why?” It’s gotta be uncomfortable. But when I’m in a grocery store, I wear the mask. If I’m alone in an aisle, I might take it off — they fog up my glasses. But if someone is nearby, or if I’m in the checkout line, I make sure to put it back on.

Bear in mind, the CDC’s recommendation that people wear masks isn’t primarily about self-protection but the protection of others. There’s little to no evidence that a mask will prevent you from getting the disease if you’re exposed to it. There’s some evidence that if you’re infected with COVID-19, wearing a mask will help prevent you from spreading it. In other words, it’s a medically sound courtesy to others.