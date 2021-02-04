Goldberg: GOP is all too happy to accommodate QAnon

Indeed, QAnon is being recast into a kind of oppressed religious minority with an inalienable right to its beliefs, and any attempt to curtail it would put America on a slippery slope to tyranny.

Tucker Carlson, a prime-time host at Fox News (where I’m a contributor), recently ran a long montage of pundits — not politicians — fretting over QAnon’s influence. After mocking them for making such a fuss, Carlson declared: “There’s a clear line between democracy and tyranny, between self-government and dictatorship. And here’s what that line is. That line is your conscience. They cannot cross that.”

“Government has every right to tell you what to do,” Carlson said, citing laws against rape, murder and jaywalking. But, he insisted, “No democratic government can ever tell you what to think. Your mind belongs to you. It is yours and yours alone. ... Once politicians attempt to control what you believe, they are no longer politicians. They are by definition dictators. And if they succeed in controlling what you believe you are no longer a citizen, you are not a free man, you are a slave.”

This is all nonsense.