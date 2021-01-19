Goldberg: Giuliani’s descent from America’s mayor to Trump’s dark knight

“They basically claimed that any time [Trump] says voter fraud, voter fraud — or I do, or anybody else — we’re inciting to violence; that those words are fighting words because it’s totally untrue,” Giuliani explained. “Well, if you can prove that it’s true, or at least true enough so it’s a legitimate viewpoint, then they are no longer fighting words.”

Putting aside the fact that it’s neither true nor a legitimate viewpoint, it would still be incitement even if it were true. You can’t legally incite a mob to storm a jailhouse on the grounds that someone was unlawfully arrested, and you can’t incite a mob to storm the Capitol because you claim the election was stolen. Once America’s foremost law-and-order politician, Giuliani now seems to think mob action is justified when the mob claims it has a reason to be angry. It’s almost like he just wants to see the world burn.

Now, it is not a settled question that Trump intended to incite violence. Yet Giuliani seems to think so, given his argument that the storming of the Capitol could be justified if the lies about a stolen election could be proved. Which is what you’d expect from the guy who told the crowd the election could be settled by “trial by combat.”