Goldberg: Finding race-based assumptions in unusual places

Much of the stuff from the graphic can be read as an insult to Black people if one simply assumes that Black people believe in these things less than white people. For instance, with the graphic indicating that whiteness and white culture are defined by “respect for authority,” an appreciation for “delayed gratification,” the tendency to “follow rigid time schedules” and the belief that “hard work is the key to success,” the implication is that Black people are less defined by these values.

I’m pretty sure I’d be called a racist if I were to take my cues from this list and say, “Unlike white people, Black people don’t believe that hard work is the key to success.”

Some of the other race-based assertions from 30-year-old research by Judith Katz, a white diversity consultant, aren’t merely bigoted by implication, they’re just wrong, or at least misleading. Sure, “Christianity is the norm” for white Americans (though less so every year). But do you know who it’s even more of a norm for? Black Americans. And Hispanic Americans.