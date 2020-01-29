Goldberg: Discrediting Bolton won't be easy for Team Trump

"I'm with the Bush-Cheney team, and I'm here to stop the count."

Those words were bellowed by John Bolton in a Tallahassee library in December 2000, when he was part of a team of Republican lawyers trying to stop the Florida recount of votes cast in the presidential race between George W. Bush and Al Gore. Until now, it was the most famous utterance President Trump's former national security adviser had ever made. That's about to change with the looming publication of his book, due out in March, about serving in the Trump administration. It's even vaguely possible Bolton could make an appearance in Trump's impeachment trial this week.

Still, it's worth considering the irony of Bolton's earlier words. The Bush-Gore Florida recount wasn't the beginning of our divided times, but it was a major inflection point. It pushed the internal combustion engine of partisanship into a higher gear, and we've never really revved back down. Now, Bolton is in the strange position of not fitting comfortably on either side of the partisan divide.

The gist of Bolton's story is that the president's story is not true. According to an account of the book's contents reported in the New York Times, Bolton heard Trump say he was withholding aid to the Ukrainians pending an investigation into Biden and other Democrats. (One wonders who these other Democrats were.)