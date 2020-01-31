Goldberg: Dershowitz's central argument for Trump must be rejected

It would be hard to argue otherwise, given that the first impeachment trial held by the Senate removed judge John Pickering from the bench in 1803. The primary charge was that he was "a man of loose morals and intemperate habits" who at least once was drunk on the job.

But, Dershowitz argued, the president doesn't serve only during "good behavior" because he is answerable to the voters.

It's an interesting distinction. The only problem: There's nothing in the Constitution to back him up. There's also nothing in the Constitution (or the Federalist Papers) to support the idea that so long as the president doesn't violate criminal law, he can't be impeached.

The standard response to this is: "What about the phrase 'High Crimes and Misdemeanors' in the Constitution?" The problem here, as most constitutional scholars will tell you, is that "High Crimes" doesn't just mean "violations of federal law." It would be weird if it did, given that when the Constitution was ratified there were no federal crimes, save for those mentioned in the Constitution (bribery, treason and piracy).