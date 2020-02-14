Goldberg: Democrats still haven't figured out what went wrong in 2016

Clinton did not take her defeat well and spent much of 2017 offering self-serving theories about who or what was to blame, from sexist men and self-hating women to voter suppression and fake news to, of course, the Russians. This made a sober accounting of the Democrats' loss even harder.

And then there's the Bernie factor. Sanders lost the primaries in 2016, but it's like he never got the memo. He and his supporters took their surprisingly strong showing to claim a mandate for changes to the party (particularly in Iowa, which is one reason for the disaster there).

There's also the fact that Trump won despite most polls predicting a Clinton victory. This shock, Masket writes, "undermined many activists' longstanding beliefs about just what sorts of candidates are electable."

Add in the fact that the last winning Democratic presidential candidate, Barack Obama, won not by running to the center the way Bill Clinton did but by turbocharging the turnout of the Democratic base, and you can see why many Democrats think that's a winning strategy this time around. That's certainly Sanders' bet. Indeed, for most of the last year, nearly all of the Democratic candidates were fighting in Sanders' lane and working under the same theory.