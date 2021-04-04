Goldberg: Culture wars are a convenient distraction from spending

We tend to define bipartisanship as both parties openly agreeing with each other in a gauzy spirit of civic cooperation. But there’s another kind of bipartisanship — when each party cynically and tacitly agrees to take turns doing things they denounce when the other party does them. That’s what the parties do on spending and debt (and Supreme Court nominations, gerrymandering and a host of other issues). The cumulative effect is a political culture that says you can do whatever you can get away with. Why should voters care about deficits when most politicians only claim to care about them when it’s the other party increasing them?

But here’s the catch. Political parties need to differentiate themselves from their competitors. Neither Republicans nor Democrats can run on the vow “There’s not a dime’s worth of difference between us and the other party.” So what does that leave? Culture-war stuff.

This is not to say that cultural issues aren’t legitimate or important points of disagreement in a democracy. They often are. But if that’s all you’ve got to work with, you’re going to make as big a deal of that stuff as you can.