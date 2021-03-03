Goldberg: CPAC shows there’s no Republican civil war

In his closing peroration before the faithful, Trump ran through many of his greatest hits and recycled the usual fake evidence that he won, except for claims about Dominion voting machines being rigged. Apparently losing an election isn’t nearly so reality-affirming as a potential billion-dollar lawsuit.

He also took time to call for the cancellation of every Republican who voted for impeachment or conviction, including “the warmonger” Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming. “Get rid of them all,” he demanded. The clear message: Unity in the GOP is defined by blind loyalty to him and his lies.

CPAC has never been the political bellwether its promoters claim, but at this stage in the 2024 presidential cycle it’s the best we’ve got. It doesn’t tell us what will really matter in the years of jockeying ahead, but it does tell us what very ambitious politicians think is important. And, going by the speeches, it seems that rumors of a GOP civil war are greatly exaggerated. In a civil war, at least two sides need to show up. This looked more like the victorious Bolsheviks trying to round up the last of the Mensheviks.

Speaking for many, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas declared, “Donald Trump isn’t going anywhere.” He’s right, of course. As always, Cruz would rather bend the knee to the man who attacked his wife and accused his father of being involved in President Kennedy’s assassination than stand and fight.

Jonah Goldberg is editor-in-chief of The Dispatch and the host of The Remnant podcast. His Twitter handle is @JonahDispatch.

