Goldberg: COVID-19 could shake the foundations of higher education

The sheepskin effect can be difficult to isolate precisely because there are so many other variables at play. Among the most important reasons to send your kid to the best college possible are the social benefits one gets from going to an elite school. The friendships and access to various social networks students get from going to Princeton might be as valuable as the education or the sheepskin. Who you know can be more valuable than what you know.

Everyone familiar with the process of going to college understands at some visceral level that a big chunk of what you’re paying an obscene amount of money for isn’t the formal education, but the intangible social benefits and the power of the credential itself.

For years, critics of higher education have predicted that the pattern of ever-rising tuitions for a product that hasn’t really improved in innate value is unsustainable. And yet, nothing changed.

That may be coming to an end. COVID-19 has fundamentally changed the equation. In an interview with New York Magazine, Scott Galloway, a Silicon Valley veteran turned professor at New York University’s Stern Business School, argues that, thanks to the pandemic, “There’s a recognition that education — the value, the price, the product — has fundamentally shifted. The value of education has been substantially degraded.”