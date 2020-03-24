Goldberg: Coronavirus crisis is sure to spawn new political realities

Just because these policies are priors doesn’t mean they are necessarily ill-suited to the moment. For instance, canceling some student debt makes more sense now than before, and a major rethinking of our economic entanglement with China seems acutely overdue. But this has more to do with serendipity than critical thinking.

Sometimes we get stuck in Stage 2. Shortly after 9/11, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) bowed to Democratic form when he wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post arguing that the “era of a shrinking federal government is over.” (He called, familiarly, for a “new New Deal.”) George W. Bush, who ran for president arguing for a “humble” foreign policy, reverted to the conservative foreign policy establishment’s preference for regime change and nation-building, at least in part because it was the only fleshed-out program available. Both priors prevailed, not to our particular benefit.

This isn’t to say that both sides don’t try their best to deal with emergencies. But just as the stockpile of masks and ventilators is not adequate for the sudden demand, the same holds for the storehouse of policies we could put into effect right now. Or, to be more fair to the wonks who warned about some of these problems, there’s a lag time in getting new and better policies into production.