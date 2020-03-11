Goldberg: Coronavirus appears to be immune to Trump's powers

It has been a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad week for the president.

Over the preceding month, Donald Trump’s chances for re-election had been looking pretty good. The economy was roaring, the administration inked a deal with the Taliban for U.S. withdrawal from the “endless war” in Afghanistan (the deal was terrible, but that didn’t seem to matter politically) and, most important, it looked as if Trump was going to get the general election opponent he wanted and worked so hard to get: Bernie Sanders.

A week later, international markets are in turmoil with a recession looking almost assured, the Afghan deal is unraveling, and Joe Biden — the candidate Trump most fears — looks increasingly likely to secure the Democratic nomination.

But the biggest problem the president faces isn’t, strictly speaking, political; it’s biological. If Trump’s foes had set out to create a crisis, they hardly could have designed anything better than COVID-19. Not only is Trump himself famously germaphobic, but the disease and its economic effect are primarily a threat for his best demographic — old people. The news that attendees of the Conservative Political Action Conference were exposed adds insult to injury, as does the likelihood that the rallies that have given Trump sustenance will have to be canceled going forward.