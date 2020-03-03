Goldberg: California's primary shows why early voting is a bad idea

Now will someone listen? Early voting is stupid.

Under California's new election protocols, as many as 40 percent of California voters voted early, either by mail or at voting centers, for Tuesday's primary. And what about those who cast ballots for Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg or Tom Steyer, all of whom announced in recent days that they were dropping out? Their votes simply won't count. As the Los Angeles Times reported on Sunday, almost half of the 20 Democrats whose names appear on the California primary ballot have pulled out of the race.

But that's only the most obvious problem with this infernal fad that puts convenience above citizenship. Early voting also makes strategic voting more difficult. Say you voted for Elizabeth Warren a month ago, on the first day of early voting. It's not that you loved her; it's just that you thought she'd be a better general election candidate. Well, she's now looking like such a long shot that a vote for Warren is likely to be a vote wasted -- and there's nothing you can do about it.

Or let's say you're an anyone-but-Biden or anyone-but-Bernie voter. If you voted for someone who subsequently dropped out, you may have helped the candidate you were trying to thwart.