Goldberg: Bloomberg-Sanders battle could determine the Democrats' future

As mayor of New York, he was a poster boy for a kind of arrogant progressive-post-partisan technocratic government that prizes data over feelings. The data showed that obesity cost the health-care system money, and since sugary sodas contributed to obesity, Bloomberg clamped down on them. The data showed that young black men committed most of the gun homicides, so Bloomberg clamped down on them with stop and frisk.

"Ninety-five percent of murders, murderers and murder victims fit one M.O. You can just take a description, Xerox it and pass it out to all the cops," Bloomberg said in 2015.

In a video from 2011 that's going around, Bloomberg offered a quasi-endorsement of "death panels."

"If you show up with prostate cancer, you're 95 years old, [we] should say go and enjoy, you've lived a long life, there's no cure. We can't do anything," Bloomberg said. "If you're a young person, we should do something about it. Society's not willing to do that yet."

This isn't why his fans like him. For a long time he was an icon of the credentialed upper class who saw ideological culture-war fights as so much boob bait. More recently, he's become the liberals' "Chicago way" response to Trump. If the right comes at you with a billionaire would-be Putin, you come back with a bigger billionaire would-be Lee Kuan Yew.