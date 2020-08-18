Goldberg: Birtherism makes an unwelcome return in 2020 race

Trump rode the original birther conspiracy theory — that Barack Obama wasn’t born in Hawaii and that he was hiding the evidence — to prominence on the right. But as president of the United States, Trump doesn’t need an issue to get media attention anymore.

Moreover, Obama birtherism was an actual conspiracy theory, and conspiracy theories are always good for clicks and eyeballs. This Harris thing isn’t a conspiracy theory at all. It’s just an arcane legal claim. There’s no implied big reveal in the way there was when Trump’s personal Indiana Jones went off in search of Obama’s birth certificate. This story has no MacGuffin.

Also, the people Trump won over with Birtherism 1.0 are still with him; indeed, they’re a sizable chunk of his base. Likewise, those favoring the repeal of birthright citizenship are probably already in Trump’s column as well (even though he’s failed to follow through on promises to get rid of it).

Of course, most people who think Birtherism 2.0 is racist, sexist or nativist are probably already committed to voting against Trump. But the swing voters in this election, by definition, are more sympathetic to Trump or Trumpism. They may be undecided, agnostic or apathetic about birthright citizenship or the candidates themselves, but many are likely exhausted with the pointless theatrics and relentless fighting over sexism, racism and nativism driven by the president’s sops to the one segment of the electorate that has been in his corner all along.

Jonah Goldberg is editor-in-chief of The Dispatch and the host of The Remnant podcast. His Twitter handle is @JonahDispatch.

