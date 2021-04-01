Goldberg: Bipartisanship can be a lethal weapon against political foes

“Barack was so modest, he didn’t want to take, as he said, a ‘victory lap,’” Biden told House Democrats in early March. “I kept saying, ‘Tell people what we did.’ He said, ‘We don’t have time. I’m not going to take a victory lap.’ And we paid a price for it, ironically, for that humility.”

There’s a kernel of truth there, though “humility” is not a word I would use to describe the Obama administration.

It’s definitely not the right word for the Biden presidency so far. A group of historians and advisers have reportedly convinced him this is his shot at being another FDR — something every Democratic president since FDR has wanted to do.

The idea is to cram through as much transformational change as quickly as possible, pressing every advantage, including possibly scrapping the legislative filibuster.

First of all, the 2020 election wasn’t a lurch to the left. Were it not for Trump’s selfish inanity, Republicans would have won the Georgia Senate seats and control of the Senate. More importantly, such overreach invariably invites an electoral backlash, and then the pattern repeats itself. Worship at the altar of FDR all you like, but don’t forget that FDR was a master at dividing his opposition.