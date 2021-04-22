Goldberg: Biden citing the wrong reasons for Afghanistan withdrawal

Put aside the shabby moral equivalence — we’re not in Afghanistan to build an empire. The lesson of Soviet withdrawal has nothing to do with how long people remembered it — which was quite a while, by the way — but with what happened after.

There’s a robust debate among scholars about how much the Soviet war in Afghanistan led to the demise of the Soviet Union. There’s no debate that Soviet defeat led to the rise of the Taliban and al-Qaeda. “The myth of the superpower was destroyed not only in my mind but also in the minds of all Muslims,” Osama Bin Laden recalled about the Afghan victory. “Slumber and fatigue vanished.”

The idea that our departure, pegged to the 20th anniversary of al-Qaeda’s successful attack on America, won’t be seen as a defeat for the United States by the Taliban and other Islamists is preposterous. (Of all the aspects of Biden’s decision, picking Sept. 11 as the deadline is the most baffling.)