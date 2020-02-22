Goldberg: Bernie too often sees only what he wants to see

In 2016, when this record started to catch up to him, Sanders said: "When I talk about democratic socialism, I'm not talking about Venezuela, I'm not talking about Cuba." As he said on Wednesday night, he's talking about places like Denmark or, as he's said at other times, Sweden or Norway.

But just as Cuba and the Soviet Union were never the workers' paradises Sanders sometimes suggested, those European countries aren't the socialist nirvanas he claims either. As my American Enterprise Institute colleague James Pethokoukis has noted, "The egalitarian Nordic nations have as many billionaires, relatively, as the U.S. and more concentrated wealth, at least as measured by the share of wealth controlled by the top 10 percent." The Nordic countries are also free-traders and have many of the pro-business policies that Sanders despises here at home.

Sanders, who favors single-payer health care, routinely says we should follow the example of Scandinavian and other countries. He recently tweeted a list of 27 nations with universal health care. But National Review's Ramesh Ponnuru pointed out that not one of the countries listed has single-payer health care.