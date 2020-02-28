Goldberg: Bernie still giving way too much credit to authoritarianism

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, the front-runner for the Democratic nomination for president, is praised by his admirers for being consistent. He's been saying the same things for 40 years, they explain — as if this is an obvious compliment. I think that's kind of weird.

But I also like it because it gives me an excuse to make points I've been making for 20 years. Specifically: that authoritarianism doesn't make people rich.

Sanders refuses to apologize for his praise for some of the great accomplishments of authoritarian regimes, such as Fidel Castro's Cuba. At a recent CNN town hall, he volunteered that there are things about China he likes too.

The first thing worth noting is that authoritarianism is old. It's so old, it was ancient before anyone had a word for it. Whether it was the predominant form of social organization before the agricultural revolution or simply one of the most common is a subject for academic debate. Suffice it to say the idea that a big man, head honcho, boss, chief, king or priest should call the shots wasn't a new concept when Hammurabi put his code to tablet around 1754 B.C.