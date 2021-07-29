Goldberg: Accepting defeat in Afghanistan is a terrible choice

And for understandable reasons. We’ve been there a long time. The Afghan government is woefully corrupt. The threat from Islamist terrorism seems like it’s in remission — though how much of this is attributable to our efforts there and elsewhere is difficult to gauge. The U.S. conducted counterterrorism operations in 85 countries from 2018 to 2020, though Americans served in combat in “only” eight.

In that context, what we’ve been doing the last couple of years in Afghanistan hasn’t been a war, but a counterterrorism operation. The “longest war” narrative, unfortunately, was more powerful than the reality.

That’s part of what vexes me about our unconditional capitulation. I have profound moral disagreements with those who shrug at the potential humanitarian toll likely to result from our departure: the women and girls exiled from schools, the theocratic tyranny, the executions. But what rankles intellectually is the claim that this is serious, hard-headed realpolitik.

The Biden administration says it wants to pivot to “strategic competition” with rival powers such as China and Russia and recalibrate our relations with the Middle East. “Wars” — or even just counterterrorism operations such as the one we were conducting in Afghanistan — must therefore be in our “national interest.”

Well, giving up an air base, multiple listening posts and an allied government at the cross section of Central Asia and the Middle East while simultaneously handing our enemies a great political victory in exchange for a domestic political talking point doesn’t strike me as all that strategic. It strikes me as a choice — and a bad one.

Jonah Goldberg is editor-in-chief of The Dispatch and the host of The Remnant podcast. His Twitter handle is @JonahDispatch.

