Goldberg: A modest proposal to counter Chinese pressure on Hollywood

During the filming of the 1939 movie “Jesse James,” a stuntman and his horse went over a cliff and fell 70 feet into a river. The stuntman was fine; the horse died. This incident is what gave rise to that line at the end of many movies: “No animals were harmed in the making of this film.” The American Humane Association, which trademarked that saying, worked out a deal with the Screen Actors Guild and the precursor to the Motion Picture Association of America in which filmmakers would vouch that animals were well treated in movies.

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) thinks this might be a good model for how the U.S. can push back against China’s global influence.

In the last decade or so, Hollywood has acquiesced to countless demands from China. In the (horrible) 2012 remake of the movie “Red Dawn,” the plan was to depict American resistance to a Chinese invasion. (In the original it was a Soviet invasion). After the filming was finished, MGM caved to pressure from China and re-edited the film to turn the invaders into North Koreans for fear of losing access to the Chinese market.

If that were the only example, one might cut the then-cash-strapped studio some slack. But Hollywood does this all the time.