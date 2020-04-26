Funt: What YouTube sees in me

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Many of us are overdosing on YouTube during coronavirus confinement, and we’re used to the fact that, like it our not, we’re being monitored. Things we shop for online invariably pop up in ads accompanying the videos.

Lately, however, I’m struck by the fact that the videos themselves are tracked. Watching one leads to suggestions for others — the product of YouTube’s AI, which blends genius with quirkiness.

YouTube has some 1.3 billion users and they upload over 7,000 hours of video each day. Even sheltered 24/7 there’s too much inventory to navigate without YouTube’s help, as I learned in a recent session. It began innocently enough when I heard President Trump mention at a briefing that he had glimpsed shots of deserted streets in Manhattan. So I searched for that.

Sure enough, YouTube delivered live video from cameras overlooking Times Square. At 2 p.m. on a recent Tuesday there were more of us lurking (504) than were walking the streets. This feed began March 7 and has registered 28,000 “likes” and 1,700 “dislikes.” (Note to self: Don’t try to find meaning in the voting patterns of quarantine victims.)