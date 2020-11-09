Funt: Voting ends, emails continue

Dec. 23—“Greetings! Please show your support by signing this digital holiday card for Dr. Jill Biden and President-Elect Joe Biden. Donations to the Biden Holiday Fund are welcome.”

Jan. 5—“As you know, most presidents wear a red tie for their inauguration, but some have opted for blue. Please take a moment to share your preference for Joe’s big day, and give what you can to the Biden Wardrobe Fund.”

Jan. 6—“Dear Supporter, we wish you could join us in Washington for the inauguration, but participating in our online gathering is the next best thing! Click here and contribute $50 to reserve your spot for the Biden Zoom Fund.”

Jan. 14—“Friend, we know you get a lot of requests for political donations. Joe’s team wants to put an end to that. Please help our effort by contributing to the Biden Donation Fund.”

Jan. 20—“Hello! It’s a new day in America. As Joe takes the oath of office, please help us prepare for the tough fights ahead. Give today to the Biden First Term Fund.”

Jan. 21—“Fellow Americans, Joe needs your help! Please click below to make your urgently-needed donation to the Biden Re-election Fund.”

A list of Peter Funt’s upcoming live appearances is available at www.CandidCamera.com. Funt is a writer and speaker. His book, “Cautiously Optimistic,” is available at Amazon.com and CandidCamera.com. Copyright 2020 Peter Funt. Columns distributed exclusively by Cagle Cartoons, Inc., newspaper syndicate.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0