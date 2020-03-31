Funt: The 'thank you wave' makes a comeback

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It’s believed the origin of hand saluting was in Roman times. A citizen who wished to approach a public official raised his right hand to show that he was not carrying a weapon. According to the Armed Forces Museum, the modern salute evolved as a show of respect. “By 1820, the gesture was officially modified to the current version still used in the military today — the touching of the hat. Hand salute, palm down is believed to be an influence of the British Navy, as deck hands were often dirty and to expose the dirty palm was regarded as disrespectful.”

Many of us will never forget the sight of three-year-old John-John Kennedy saluting his father’s casket as it was carried from St. Matthew’s Cathedral.

During the crisis, President Trump favors the simple thumbs up. Some give the A-OK sign, forming a circle with thumb and forefinger. You might use two hands to make a hand-heart gesture, popularized by the singer Taylor Swift. Or maybe the Hawaiian Shaka, a waggle of the upward thumb and forward-pointing pinkie with the middle three fingers curled to the palm. Perhaps just a nod to strangers crossing the street.

A hand on the heart, often accompanied by a soft pat-pat on the chest, is better than words when it comes to saying “thank you” and “I really care.”