Funt: Iowa's stubbornness makes caucuses hard to predict

In Iowa’s land of retail presidential politics most voters take their responsibility seriously. It’s difficult for other Americans — especially those outside of early-voting states like Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina — to fully comprehend what Iowans mean when they tell you they won’t caucus for a presidential candidate they haven’t spoken with personally. Personally! To a resident of, say, midtown Manhattan, that’s surreal.

During my visit to Iowa last summer, I wrote that the state’s mostly white and largely rural population might not make it the best place to conduct what is unquestionably the nation’s most lengthy presidential screening test. That remains true. But there’s more to it, and it becomes clear in speaking with Iowans as their big day draws near.

Colin Burczek, a clerk at the Des Moines Hilton, said he has narrowed his choice to Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and businessman Tom Steyer. Burczek has met most of the Democrats, and the metrics he and many Iowans use to pick a candidate differs from what most Americans are able to glean from cable-TV and social media.

“You get a vibe,” Burczek said. “You get to see who they are as an actual person.”