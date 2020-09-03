Funt: Fear is on the ballot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

More than 16 hours of political conventions over two weeks boiled down to a single word: fear.

Democrats spent most of their time stoking their brand of fear—appropriately, in my view—about the damage a second Trump term would cause. Republicans in turn focused almost entirely on the threat posed by Joe Biden—with the president saying Biden will “demolish our cherished destiny” and “give free reign to violent anarchists who threaten our citizens.”

Conducting conventions in a pandemic was bound to be unorthodox. But what Americans got over these two weeks was positively surreal.

Beyond partisan fear-mongering, the only other issue of significance at both conventions seemed to be the pandemic itself. Democrats reminded us of the horrific death toll and the Trump administration’s blunders in dealing with the coronavirus. Republicans, on the other hand, acted as if the pandemic had passed and staged a non-socially-distanced celebration on the South Lawn of the White House, with few masks in view.

What does it say about two conventions when the best speeches are given by women who have never run for anything: Michelle Obama and Melania Trump? Both spoke calmly and effectively, in from-the-heart style. Of course, as non-politicians they weren’t expected to make campaign promises.