Funt: Candidates peddle their papers

Do political endorsements by newspapers have much impact? It was debatable even back in the 1980s, when daily circulation stood at about 63 million nationwide, and it’s even more uncertain now that the number has dropped by more than half. But while some people study polls, I watch editorial pages for insight about this vexing Democratic presidential race.

Pete Buttigieg had not received a single endorsement from a daily newspaper until a few days ago when he picked up backing of the San Diego Union-Tribune and then, just days before the Feb. 29 primary, he was endorsed by The State, South Carolina’s second largest paper. The former South Bend, Ind., mayor has struggled to gain support from African American voters — the majority in South Carolina. Yet, in backing him The State noted that Democrats have succeeded when they “resisted the temptation to pick status-quo nominees and shown the courage to choose centrist outsiders with fresh, optimistic messages.” Days later Buttigieg was endorsed in Texas by the El Paso Times.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar trails badly in national presidential polls, but she's in first place when it comes to wining support of newspapers. According to my count, of 18 paid-circulation dailies to make endorsements to date, she has been the choice of 10.